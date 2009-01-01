Home | News | General | Don’t toy with clamour for restructuring - Cleric tells Buhari

- The federal government has been advised not to joke with restructuring of Nigeria

- Christian Ekong, the national president of the Lutheran Church of Nigeria, said ethno-religious violence is caused by the agitation for restructuring of the country

-Ekong, however, asked all tiers of government to make quality of education a priority in the country

Reverend Christian Ekong, the archbishop and national president of the Lutheran Church of Nigeria, advised President Muhammadu Buhari not to toy with the issue of restructuring currently being canvassed by a cross section of Nigerians.

Daily sun reports that Reverend Ekong on Wednesday, October 25, said the restructuring remains the only hope for Nigeria.

He also asked government to commence proper restructuring in order to avert further ethno-religious violence and acrimonies among the various groups in the country.

NAIJ.com gathered that he this known while addressing a press conference, in Uyo, Akwa Ibonm state.

It was learnt the conference was as part of activities of the 500th anniversary of Reformation of the Church pioneered by Martin Luther in 1517.

He asked all tiers of government to make quality of education a priority from the grassroots “So that our students can progressively graduate to be self-employed and employers of labour as obtained in order developing countries .

''Education is the cardinal pillar of evangelisation in the Lutheran Church of Nigeria. This is derived from Reformation foundation of 1517 by Dr Martin Luther.

''Indeed in the history of Christianity, the Reformation is regarded as one of the highpoints, for not only did it lead to a unique change in Christian doctrine, it also gave rise to what is called Penticostalism.’’

According to him, “Luther taught us that the Bible is the only source and standard for faith and life and that the Bible must be interpreted by the help of the Holy Ghost.

‘’His theology which the Lutheran is founded remains a legacy to this day and has given the church and indeed Christendom a fresh perception and perspective.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that the governor of Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai said that those calling for the restructuring of Nigeria are political opportunists and irresponsible.

El-Rufai said the President Buhari's administration in two years have done better than the past administration.

