Home | News | General | 5 best birthday presents for your loved ones

Turning a year older is something worth celebrating, it is also the perfect day you celebrate your loved ones and show them you care by showering them with love and presents.

Sometimes, however, it may be really difficult to pick out that perfect present to put a smile on your loved one’s face and that is where this article comes in. Today we will be telling you about 5 perfect gift ideas for that special someone on their birthday.

1. Wristwatch

Wristwatches are a part of our everyday and they never go out of style, so it makes a perfect and reasonable present for your loved ones. Simply pick up one that matches their taste and you can be sure it will be appreciated. You can go even a step further by engraving the wristwatch with their initials or a personal note, just to make the gift even more special.

2. Birthday shout out on NAIJ.com

There is absolutely no better way to show your loved ones you care than telling the whole world about them and getting everyone to celebrate them with you! This is why NAIJ.com is giving you the chance to share your birthday messages on the number 1 online platform in Nigeria, for just N1000!

With just N1000 you can celebrate your loved ones and give them a birthday shout out on the announcements section of NAIJ.com. You could also celebrate other special occasions like graduations, weddings, child dedication or any other memorable moment in your life or that of your loved ones.

3. Shoes

Who wouldn’t appreciate a new pair of beautiful shoes? You guessed right, nobody! So when it comes to getting a gift for your loved ones, irrespective of their gender, do not hesitate to go for a pair of comfortable shoes.

4. Perfumes

Show your love for that special someone in your life by getting them a bottle of good perfume for their birthday. It is a reasonable and affordable option to go for when picking out gift items; and the best part is, they will think of you every time someone compliments them on how nice they smell.

5. Special dinner

Everyone would truly appreciate a special dinner on their birthday; so whether you are deciding to give them a treat in a fancy restaurant or the simple pizza restaurant you visit regularly, or even making them a nice homemade meal, you are sure to put a smile on the face of your loved one by treating them to a nice meal on their special day.

Want to celebrate your special date? Send your request now to announcements@corp.naij.com. It's as simple as that; and it costs N1000 only.

Source: Naij.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General