Home | News | General | Respond quickly to Edo’s security challenges, Gov. Obaseki tells new CP

Gov. Godwin Obaseki on Wednesday urged the new Commissioner of Police in Edo, Mr Johnson Kokumo, to give swift response to the current security challenges in the state.

The state governor spoke while receiving Kokumo at the government house in Benin.

He assured the CP of his support, urging him to bring his wealth of experience and expertise to bear in the discharge of his duties.

“We believe you have the requisite experience to help maintain security in the state, going by your record of successful handling of criminal activities.

‘’We believe you have the ability to replicate what you did in other states here in Edo,’’ the governor said.

Obaseki said that his administration was set to implement a new security architecture in the state in collaboration with the Police.

“We need to change the entire security architecture in the state, but we were waiting for you to come, so that together we will work to implement the security plan and address the security challenges.

“Now that we have a new CP in place, I believe in the next one week, we will begin to implement the new security architecture in the state,” the governor said.

In his remarks, Kokumo assured citizens of Edo of security of their lives and property during the day and at night.

He advised criminals to relocate from the state, saying that Edo will no longer be a safe haven for their activities.

“I am currently doing a crime profile in the state, and in a matter of days, I will come out with a clear strategy aimed at fighting crime and criminality,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General