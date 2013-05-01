Home | News | General | Alleged $15.5m money laundering owned by Patience Jonathan; Court hears motion to set aside guilty plea by four firms

By Onozure Dania

Lagos – A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos Wednesday heard a motion on notice seeking to sat aside the guilty plea of four firms which were allegedly used to siphon the sum of $15.5million owned by former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan.

The motion which was heard by Justice Babs Kuewumi, was filed by a lawyer, Amajuoyi Azubuike Briggs, who is standing trial alongside Waripamo-Owei Dudafa, an aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan and one, Adedamola Bolodeoku for allegedly concealing the total sum of $15,591,700.00 which they knew formed part of the proceed of an unlawful act, through various banks in Nigeria.

The four firms alongside the trio had pleaded guilty to laundering the money during their arraignment.

The firms; Pluto Property and Investment Company Ltd, Seagate Property Development and Investment Company Limited, Trans Ocean Property and Investment Company Limited and Avalon Global Property Development Company, pleaded guilty through their representatives.

They were represented by Friday Davies, Agbor Baro, Dioghowori Frederick and Taiwo Ebenezer respectively.

The four firms were later convicted of the alleged offence following the review of the facts of the case by the prosecution.

Meanwhile Dudafa and Briggs filed separate applications seeking to reverse the plea at the court. The applications were, however, dismissed by Justice Kuewumi on the ground that the same issues were being canvassed by the defendants at the Court of Appeal.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General