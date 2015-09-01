Home | News | General | For Adesina to say Nigerians trust this administration is an insult – Onuesoke

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-FORMER Delta State Governorship aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has warned President Buhari’s media aide, Mr Femi Adesina to stop misleading and insulting Nigerians.

Femi Adesina

Onuesoke in a statement by his Press Secretary, Stanley Efe, accused the All Progressive Congress, APC of inflicting untold hardship, debilitating and excruciating poverty on Nigerians.

He said; “Femi Adesina should stop insulting the sensitivity of Nigerians. We have had enough of this inept leadership of President Buhari and his team that was foisted on us by APC.

“What trust is Adesina talking about? This APC led government has brought untold hardship on Nigerians. The masses go through excruciating and debilitating pains, poverty on daily basis. Tyranny is the order of the day. Opposing voices are daily oppressed and brutalized.

“In such situation, how do you expect Nigerians to come out and protest the hike in the pump price of petrol from N87 to N145 by this administration? Nigerians are living in fear. Human life is no longer valued under this Administration.

“The security personnel routinely unleash terror, mayhem and in most cases kill innocent Nigerians. The Shiites, IPOB are a constant reminder of how far this administration can go in silencing opposition party/views.

“For Adesina to say Nigerians trust this administration is an insult to us all. Adesina is either not in tune with reality or deliberating shying away from the truth thereby peddling falsehood.”

