Dogara commends Buhari for assenting to North East Development Commission Bill



The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the North East Development Commission Bill into law.

In a statement signed by the speaker, on Wednesday in Abuja, he commended the President’s sensitivity to the plight of the highly traumatised people of the North East.

“I expect that the expeditious coming into force of the commission will remedy the long years of underdevelopment suffered by the region.

“The recovery and redevelopment of the zone devastated by terrorism is expected to last decades,” Dogara said.

It will be recalled that the North East Development Commission establishment Bill was sponsored by the Speaker in 2015.

He had also moved a motion  which the House passed a resolution calling for the recovery, resettlement, and rebuilding of the violence ravaged region and the convocation of an international donor conference for total reconstruction and rebuilding of the region.

Dogara commends Buhari for assenting to North East Development Commission Bill
