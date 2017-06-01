Home | News | General | Every female needs self esteem, empowerment to break male dominace

By Funmi Ajumobi & Elizabeth Uwandu

In the words of Irina Bokova, Director-General of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, UNESCO, “No society will flourish and no peace agreement will be lasting without empowering girls in peace building and reconstruction.”

It was therefore the need to empower the girl child and bestow principles of self esteem, and responsible living in line with 2017 international girls day themed, ” EmPOWER Girls: Before, during and after crises.’ that Pastor Bimbo Odukoya Foundation , PBOF and Youth Empowerment Foundations , YEFrespectively hosted secondary schools in Lagos.

Speaking at The Fountain of Life Church, TFOLC, Ilupeju, Mrs Osusu Paul-Arizo, Coordinator, Pastor Bimbo Odukoya Foundation, PBOF said the girl empowered programme, 2017 was focused on empowering girls through Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

” The focus of this year’s empowered programme to educate the girl child on making career choice; robotic training, use of bio gas and also the use of social media. These skills will avail the girl child to be equipped in all ramifications. ” noted Paul-Azino.

Also, Mrs Adesola Oyinloye Ndu, Director, Head of Human Resource, Training and Development, and one of the guests at PBOF, said the girl child has to have self esteem irrespective of her background. ” As a girl child you have to have self esteem to be able to overcome challenges and challenges. You have to look in the mirror and that yourself, ‘am the best creature God ever created. ” noted the Mrs Ndu.

In another development, Mrs Iwalola Akin-Jimoh, Executive Secretary, Youth Empowerment Foundation,YEF, at a media forum for girl child to commemorate during an interview with Vanguard said that aside the foundation’s role to empower the youth with knowledge, educate, train, empower the youth with skills so that they are able to be self sustaining in future, said the media forum was aimed at empowering the girl child to be socially and morally responsible.

“In spite of the clamour for female empowerment, there need for advocacy for the girl child to live responsible, and use the opportunities given her meaningfully. For instance, how do the students use the social media? Is it to chat and or to use it for educational purposes?”

“I want every girl child to have this in mind, after empowerment, what next? If every girl child is empowered and lives responsible, the world will be a better place for us. ” added Mrs Akin-Jimoh.





