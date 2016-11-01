Home | News | General | DTHA Assures Public Servants Of Conducive Working Enivronment

The Delta State House Of Assembly has assured public servants of support in the provision of conducive working environment.

The Chairman, House Committee On Establishments, Ethics and Privileges, Hon. Barr. Dennis Omovie who led other members on an Oversight Function visit to the Directorate of Government House and Protocol, gave this assurance on Wednesday in Asaba.

Other members of the committee are Messrs. Peter Uviejitobor, [Vice Chairman]; Michael Diden; Izeze Ruben; Alphonsus Ojo; Orezi Esievo; Erhiatake Ibori and Angela Nwaka.

Delta State House of Assembly

He said that the House of Assembly would support the provision of conducive working environment for public servants so that they are comfortable to discharge their duties, stressing, “we are on a familiarisation visit as part of our oversight function to meet our people, see where they work, see how comfortable they are, it is part of our responsibility to ensure they are comfortable where they work so that we know they have comfortable working environment”

Hon. Omovie commended MR. Eddy Ogidi-Gbegbaje on the effective management of the activities of the Directorate assured that the committee would interface with the Directorate during the defence of the 2018 budget proposal so as to ensure that its activities were properly accentuated.

Earlier, Mr. Ogidi-Gbegbaje briefed the committee on the activities and challenges of the Directorate and sought for their support in the consideration of the Directorate 2018 budget proposal.

