Breaking: Kogi Govt proscribed NLC, JAC activities in tertiary institutions

By BOLUWAJI OBAHOPO

LOKOJA – Kogi State government had proscribed the Labour Congress and the Joint Action Congress, JAC, of all tertiary institutions in the state.

Gov Yahaya Bello

The governor, Yahaya Bello who pronounced the proscription in a state broadcast today said the unions attitudes has been jeopardizing the normal flow of government activities.

Bello said the proscription takes immediate effect and directed for refilling of vacancies of any workers who failed to show up for work as from tomorrow.

…details later.

