Breaking: Kogi Govt proscribed NLC, JAC activities in tertiary institutions
- 2 hours 49 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
By BOLUWAJI OBAHOPO
LOKOJA – Kogi State government had proscribed the Labour Congress and the Joint Action Congress, JAC, of all tertiary institutions in the state.
The governor, Yahaya Bello who pronounced the proscription in a state broadcast today said the unions attitudes has been jeopardizing the normal flow of government activities.
Bello said the proscription takes immediate effect and directed for refilling of vacancies of any workers who failed to show up for work as from tomorrow.
…details later.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles