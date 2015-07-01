Home | News | General | Sales boy arraigned over alleged theft N85, 000, gets N100, 000 bail

Ikorodu (Lagos State) – A 20-year-old sales assistant, Ayomikun Aworunse, was on Wednesday brought before an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State over alleged theft of his employer’s N85,000 which he allegedly squandered at a night party.

The accused, a resident of Orioke Street, Ajegunle in Ikorodu, was docked on a charge of stealing.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

But the prosecutor, Sgt. Ajaga Agboko told the court that the accused committed the offence sometime in October in Ikorodu.

According to him, the complainant, Mr Monday Olatokun, reported the case at Ajegunle Police Station in Ikorodu.

The offence contravenes Section 285 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The section stipulates three years imprisonment for offenders.

Magistrate Makanjuola Oshodi, in her ruling, granted the accused bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Nov.10 for hearing. (NAN)

