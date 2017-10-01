Home | News | General | Toni Braxton’s Sister Confirms She’s Married to Birdman

Following weeks of speculation and report on thejasmineBrand last week that 48-year-old Cash Money Records CEO Birdman and 50-year-old are the latest power couple after they secretly got married two months ago, Toni Braxton’s sister Tarmar Braxton took to Instagram to celebrate her ahead of her Don Cornelius Legend Award next month.

In her Instagram post which has long been deleted, Tamar called her sister Mrs. Braxton-Williams after Birdman’s real name, Bryan Williams, making followers give shoutouts and celebrate with the couple on her page.

Though Toni Braxton’s reps in a statement to US Weekly denied that the pair were married yet, saying the singer was only in a relationship with the rapper, however an insider said:

‘They don’t want anyone to know yet. They’re trying to keep it secret, just like their relationship. They tried for as long as they could to deny that they were actually together.’

The insider further claimed that the couple who secretly started dating in 2016 before it came to light, are planning a huge reception to celebrate their marriage with friends and family.

