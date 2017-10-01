Home | News | General | Singer, Oritsefemi Getting Married in November, Shares Details and Prices of Aso-ebi (Photos)

MSN Gang records executive and Double Wahala singer, Oritsefemi has announced that he will officially tie the knot in November as well as the prices of aso-ebi.

Popular Nigerian singer, Oritsefemi, has taken to his Instagram page on Wednesday and announced that he would be officially tying the knot with his fiance on November 25th, 2017.

The MSN Gang henchman shared a photo of himself and his fiancée, Nabila and wrote; “It’s #ON 25 November, 2017. Oritsefemi & Nabila will be having their wedding.”



Weirdly, the singer decided to add prices of the various aseobi available, also giving an account number where the money should be posted.

“Aso-ebi for this great day is now out! Please know there are limited numbers, and it will be on first come, first serve. The choice is yours; Ladies: 40k or 25k. Men: Cap is just 2k.

“If you are interested, pay into; Diamanté Global Ventures, 0022378151, GTBank. Address for pick up with your invite will be sent upon receipt of payment. For more details, call Abebi on 0706 084 2366. See you there.”

