Home | News | General | TRENDING: OAP Freeze and Timi Dakolo engage in fierce fight

It all started when Timi Dakolo wrote a long post in which he decried the rate of divorce in the country and gave advice to people to try and make their marriages work rather than just walking away.

In his words...



THE WAY PEOPLE ARE MAKING DIVORCE LOOK LIKE SOMETHING KOOL.. . LIKE YOUR MARRIAGE VOW MEANS NOTHING.. IT MAKES ME WONDER WHAT THEY THOUGHT FOR BETTER FOR WORSE MEANT.. IF YOU WEREN'T SURE.. WHY DID U GO AHEAD? DON'T GIVE LOVE A BAD NAME .. YOU GUYS ARE THE PROBLEM NOT THAT MARRIAGE IS BAD.. THIS SHALLOW AND IMPATIENCE GENERATION.. FIX YOURSELF.. MARRIAGE IS FOR TWO COMPLETE ADULTS .. DON'T ENTER INTO IT WITH YOUR INCOMPLETE SELF... MARRIAGE WILL NOT MAKE AN INCOMPLETE PERSON COMPLETE... YOU SHOULD COME INTO IT PREPARED AND COMPLETE ..BUT WHAT DO I KNOW?, AM I NOT JUST A MUSICIAN?

A post shared by Timi dakolo (@timidakolo) on Oct 25, 2017 at 5:22am PDT

Daddy Freeze, a divorcee who is well known for wading into issues, took umbrage at this and wrote a short epistle of his own questioning Timi Dakolo’s reasoning and stating that he is a living testimony to the advantages of divorce especially from particularly bad marriages.



So pastor Oyakhilome that got divorced is an incomplete person abi?

-

A friend of mine nearly had his d*ck cut off by his ex wife. She tied him down in his sleep, If not for the fact that his younger brother broke down the door and rescued him, today he would have been d*ckless. I wish he had listened to TIMI'S advice and remained in the marriage with or without his p*nis, as long as he kept his vows abi? God punish bad people!

-

I am a living testimony that divorce from a bad situation is a HUGE BLESSING, as in baba blessing, my entire family and I rejoice everyday, thanking God for the gift of divorce.

-

If person wan kill you, no run o, siddon inside the marriage dey dance to Timi music

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General