Maina's family lied! - Presidency declares, as it denies claims that Buhari invited ex-pensions' boss to join 'change agenda'

- The presidency has denied claims made by the family of embattled former pension boss, Abdulrasheed Maina, that the Buhari administration invited their son back into the country to join the president’s change agenda

- Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, described the claims as a ‘freshly minted falsehood

- Shehu also stated that Maina’s family was being ‘ridiculous’, and urged the public not to pay attention to them

Claims made by the family of Abdulrasheed Maina, that the embattled ex-pensions’ boss was invited back into the country by the Buhari administration, have been refuted by the presidency, Punch reports.

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, transmitted the position of the presidency on the matter to the public, in a statement which was released on Wednesday, October 25.

NAIJ.com gathers that Shehu described Maina’s families claim as ‘ridiculous’, and urged the public to disregard it.

He stated: “The claim that the Buhari administration invited the wanted Abdulrasheed Maina back into the country is a freshly minted falsehood. Nobody should believe that.

“The family that made that claim simply wanted to be ridiculous. Please ignore them.”

Recall that NAIJ.com previously reported that the family of Abdulrasheed Maina said that President Muhammadu Buhari's administration begged the embattled former pension boss to join the change agenda, with the assurance of security protection.

The family during a press conference in Kaduna on Wednesday, October 25, accused a 'cabal' in Aso Rock of being behind the travails of their son.

