Home | News | General | Jonathan loyalists are responsible for Maina’s reinstatement - Presidency lashes out at PDP

- Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, has stated that GEJ loyalists may be behind the reinstatement of Abdulrasheed Maina into the civil service

- Shehu stated that the Maina scandal was a case of corruption fighting back, but assured Nigerians that everything would be uncovered soon

- The presidential aide stressed that Buhari’s administration’s greatest challenge was cleaning the mess created by the Jonathan government

The presidency has blamed certain influential government officials whom they describe as loyalists to the administration of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, for being behind the controversial reinstatement of former pensions’ boss, Abdulrasheed Maina, into the civil service, Punch reports.

The position of the presidency was made public in a statement released by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, to newsmen, on Wednesday, October 25.

READ ALSO: Maina saga: Instill sanity into your administration - Senior civil servants tell Buhari

NAIJ.com gathers that Shehu made his comments in response to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party's position, on the hot-button issue.

He stated: “Some influential officials loyal to the previous government may have been the invisible hand in the latest scandal that saw the return of Maina to the public service, despite being on the EFCC’s wanted list.

“Everything will be uncovered in due course. This just goes to show us the scale of corruption that this government is fighting. And, as we can all see, corruption keeps fighting back viciously.

“Over and over again, the President Buhari government has pointed out that the administration’s greatest problem is the mess left behind by the previous government. Maina is just one more example.”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Recall that NAIJ.com previously reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the minister of interior, Abdulrahman Dambazzau, and attorney-general of the federation, Abubakar Malami over their alleged roles in reinstating Abdulrasheed Maina as director in the ministry of interior.

The party in a statement released on Monday, October 23, by its national publicity secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye also demanded Maina's immediate arrest and prosecution.

Jonathan was never a bad president - on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Source: Naij.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General