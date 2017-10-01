Photos: Fayose’s G-Wagon catches fire on motion
- 5 hours 54 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose’s white Mercedes Benz G-Wagon has caught fire in Lagos, while in motion.
Fayose’s spokesman, Lere Olayinka, revealed that the SUV, said to be worth N44m caught fire while being driven to the airport on Tuesday.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 3 4 5 Displaying 1 - 100 of 487