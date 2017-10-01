Home | News | General | Photos: Fayose’s G-Wagon catches fire on motion
Breaking: Fayose’s Mercedes Benz G-Wagon catches fire in motion

Photos: Fayose’s G-Wagon catches fire on motion



  5 hours 54 minutes ago
Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose’s white Mercedes Benz G-Wagon has caught fire in Lagos, while in motion.

Fayose’s spokesman, Lere Olayinka, revealed that the SUV, said to be worth N44m caught fire while being driven to the airport on Tuesday.

Fayose’s burnt car being taken away
Fayose’s burnt car being taken away

Fayose’s burnt car being taken away

Photos: Fayose’s G-Wagon catches fire on motion
