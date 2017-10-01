Breaking: Fayose’s Mercedes Benz G-Wagon catches fire in motion
Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose’s white Mercedes Benz G-Wagon has caught fire in Lagos, while in motion.
Fayose’s spokesman, Lere Olayinka, revealed that the SUV, said to be worth N44m caught fire while being driven to the airport on Tuesday.
Fayose was not in the vehicle.
Here is the statement by Olayinka on the burnt car:
“There was an accident involving Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose’s vehicle on his way to the airport yesterday.
“Though he was meant to be in the vehicle, by providence, he was not there.
“What caused the sudden fire under the vehicle is yet to be ascertained.
‘The governor is grateful to God that no casualty was recorded. He also thanked the people who made spirited efforts to put out the fire”.
