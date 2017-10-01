Harrysong reveals ‘Kingmaker’ album art, tracklist
ALTERPlate frontline act Harrysong has revealed the official album art for his upcoming ‘KingMaker’ album and the corresponding tracklist.
The ‘Better Pikin’ crooner delivers a 15-track album (with two bonus) on the album, featuring M.I. Abaga, Patoranking, Vector, Seyi Shay and AlterPlate labelmates, Dezign, Debi J and Mr. Wealth.
Recall that Harrysong once promised his fans to expect a eclectic album following the release of the recent video for ‘Under The Duvet,’ shot by Clarence Peters. Producers who would be working on the project include Pastor Sam, Twin Beattz, Dr. Amir, DarlingBeatz, JazBlender and of course Del B.According to those in the know, ‘Kingmaker’, will hit the airwaves from November 30.
