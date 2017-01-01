Home | News | General | Beware! Keyamo warns bloggers, journalists over Churchill, Tonto Dikeh’s video

By Benjamin Njoku

THE Festus Keyamo Chamber, Wednesday, raised the alarm over the release of edited video on Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, by her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, warning bloggers and journalists to steer clear of the said video or risk being dragged to court.

Tonto Dikeh with hubby Olakunle Churchill

The controversial actress whose marriage ended over several allegations of domestic violence and cheating has been seen in an online viral video released by her ex-husband where she was fighting him. The video is said to be portraying the actress as being involved in domestic violence against her ex-husband.

But reacting to the video in a statement issued by Okechukwu Uju-azorji, the Festus Keyamo Chamber warned bloggers and journalists not to use any edited video on Tonto Dikeh or face legal action. The statement said, “It has come to our knowledge that her ex-husband, Mr. Olakunle Churchill, has perfected plans to release a short and edited video depicting and portraying our client as being involved in some domestic violence against him.

“Our client wants all bloggers and/or journalists to request for the full version of the video showing the said domestic scene which started with a physical abuse of our client by her ex-husband, which earned her a swollen face. Her ex-husband only intends to release our client’s reaction to the assault on her and not the assault itself. We shall be prepared to take legal action against any blogger/journalist that uses the edited version without insisting on or showing the full version.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General