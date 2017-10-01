Home | News | General | Mainagate: Jonathan’s loyalists behind Maina’s recall – Garba Shehu

…says PDP lacks moral authority to attack Buhari

By Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor

ABUJA – The Presidency, yesterday, accused loyalists to former President Goodluck Jonathan who are still in the present administration to be responsible for the controversial reinstatement of the former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina. Buhari, Maina and Malami

The Presidency in a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, lacks the moral right to attack the personality of President Muhammadu Buhari in the controversy surrounding Maina’s recall.

Shehu in the statement described Maina as one of the monsters created by the PDP government, which is still rearing its ugly heads long after the party was soundly defeated in the 2015 elections.

Shehu said, “Over and over again, the President Buhari government has pointed out that the administration’s greatest problem is the mess left behind by the previous government. Maina is just one more example.”

Referring to document from the investigations that led to the sack of the former pension boss and his being declared wanted by the EFCC, Malam Shehu noted that Maina was not the only top member of the former government involved in the multi-billion naira pensions scandal, but a man warmly ensconced in the bosom of power.

He said, “Top officials in the PDP government, from sectoral heads, to those charged with responsibility for law and order received some of these billions of naira from Maina.

“We have all the transaction records and these are matters that the EFCC has been pursuing to ensure that they all have their day in court.”

Malam Shehu hinted that some influential officials loyal to the previous government might have been the invisible hand in the latest scandal that saw the return of Maina to the public service despite being on the EFCC’s wanted list.

He, however, assured Nigerians that President Buhari was determined to get to the bottom of the matter of the impunity that led to Maina’s reinstatement.

“Everything will be uncovered in due course. This just goes to show us the scale of corruption that this government is fighting. And, as we can all see, corruption keeps fighting back viciously,” he stated.

But Shehu was silent on the claim by Maina’s brother, who claimed at a news conference in Kaduna that the Buhari government invited Maina to work with it only to be frustrated by an unnamed cabal, who is rattled by Maina’s honesty and transparency.

He did not however name those in the cabal.

They however boasted that Maina had enough dossier on the cabal and would soon release his bromide on them for Nigerians to know the roles each of them played.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General