Home | News | General | Saraki commends Buhari for signing NEDC bill into law
Breaking: PDP approves N3m for chairmanship nomination form
APC not gotten economy right, we need fresh start together – Daniel

Saraki commends Buhari for signing NEDC bill into law



  • 7 hours 43 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing into law the North East Development Commission (NEDC) Bill.

 President Buhari with Senate President Bukola Saraki 

Saraki, in a statement by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Yusuph Olaniyonu on Wednesday, described the Presidential Assent as a “major development in the efforts by the present administration to restore peace and normalcy in the North East and making the harrowing experience of the people, as a result of the insurgency, a thing of the past”.

“I applaud President Buhari for signing the North East DevelopmentCommission Bill into law. Now, that the NEDC Act has the full force and effect of the law, it is my hope that we can collectively work towards the rehabilitation, reconstruction and rebuilding of the North East.

“I believe the NEDC Act will help alleviate the suffering of the millions of Nigerians whose lives have been affected by the insurgency in the zone”, the Senate President stated.

“You will recall that when I visited Maiduguri, I promised that the National Assembly will work and pass law to alleviate the suffering of the people. I thank God, Mr. President, my colleagues and members of the House of Representatives for making the promise a reality,” Saraki said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Saraki commends Buhari for signing NEDC bill into law
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 Displaying 1 - 100 of 487