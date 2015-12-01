Home | News | General | APC not gotten economy right, we need fresh start together – Daniel
APC not gotten economy right, we need fresh start together – Daniel



Lead contender in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, National chairmanship position and former Governor of Ogun state, Gbenga Daniel, has said that Nigeria needs a fresh start in retooling the country’s economy, saying the All Progressives Congress Party, APC, that has taken over seem not to have gotten the economics of the country right.

