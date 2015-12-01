APC not gotten economy right, we need fresh start together – Daniel
- 7 hours 49 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Lead contender in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, National chairmanship position and former Governor of Ogun state, Gbenga Daniel, has said that Nigeria needs a fresh start in retooling the country’s economy, saying the All Progressives Congress Party, APC, that has taken over seem not to have gotten the economics of the country right.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles