NEW MUSIC: 2Baba – Unconditional Love|MP3 DOWNLOAD
- 6 hours 57 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Legendary Nigerian Heavyweight Musician – 2Baba returns with this emotional piece titled “Unconditional Love” which is dedicated to his mum & loved ones.
The song is sure to inspire the mind of every listener and make you fall in love with your parent once more.
DOWNLOAD: 2Baba – Unconditional Love
