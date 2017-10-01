Home | News | General | OFFICIAL VIDEO: Nasty C Ft. French Montana – Allow

Nsikayesizwe David Jr Ngcobo, better known by his stage name Nasty C, is out with a new video which the song is Off his previously released “Bad Hair” Extension album.

He releases the visuals to the single “Allow” which features American rapper – French Montana.

Nasty C and French Montana connect once more as their creates an outstanding and Video-to-talk-about video which is sure going to move beyond expectations.

Check on the visuals below and share your thoughts.

[embedded content]

