OFFICIAL VIDEO: Nasty C Ft. French Montana – Allow
- 6 hours 57 minutes ago
Nsikayesizwe David Jr Ngcobo, better known by his stage name Nasty C, is out with a new video which the song is Off his previously released “Bad Hair” Extension album.
He releases the visuals to the single “Allow” which features American rapper – French Montana.
Nasty C and French Montana connect once more as their creates an outstanding and Video-to-talk-about video which is sure going to move beyond expectations.
Check on the visuals below and share your thoughts.
[embedded content]
