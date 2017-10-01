Home | News | General | OFFICIAL VIDEO: Shaydee Ft. Wizkid – Make Sense
OFFICIAL VIDEO: Nasty C Ft. French Montana – Allow
Photo: So There’s A ‘Center For Corruption Studies’ In Abuja?

OFFICIAL VIDEO: Shaydee Ft. Wizkid – Make Sense



  • 7 hours 4 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

506 Music Premieres the Official Music Video by Shaydee dubbed “Make Sense” Which he features Wizkid.

With the release of the B.T.S Photos, Fans have been anticipating the visuals to the latest hit by Shaydee, and it’s finally here for your viewing pleasure.

In the visual we see Shaydee and Wizkid kick back by the pool, sipping from red cups, and enjoying a BBQ with their guests. It’s bright enough to make you forget it’s nearly November and winter coat season is approaching.

The classy visuals to the song was directed by Director Q.

AUDIO DOWNLOAD

Watch and share your views:

[embedded content]

Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

OFFICIAL VIDEO: Shaydee Ft. Wizkid – Make Sense
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 Displaying 1 - 100 of 487