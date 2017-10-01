Photo: So There’s A ‘Center For Corruption Studies’ In Abuja?
According to the official website of the University of Abuja, ‘the Center for Corruption Studies is established to help address one of the critical gaps and weakest link on corruption by solely devoting itself to rigorous intellectual and practical study of the phenomenon’.
