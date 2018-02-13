Home | News | General | Senators take pity on Kogi civil servants, donate over 1,200 bags of rice to workers

Senators on Wednesday, October 25, resolved to alleviate the plight of workers in Kogi following the non payment of salaries by the state government.

The lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Sen. Dino Melaye made this known while briefing newsmen in Abuja.

He also said some Nigerian senators have donated no fewer than 1,200 bags of rice to civil servants in Kogi state to alleviate their sufferings.

The president of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Ayuba Wabba has called on well meaning individuals to come to the aid of the Kogi workers by donating food items and relief materials

Earlier, during plenary, following a Point of Order Melaye described the situation in the state as pitiable.

“Kogi workers have not been paid salaries‎ for about 16 to 21 months. The non payment of salaries is now a major cause of death in the state.

“Mr president, this morning with a bleeding heart I bring to the notice of the Senate the very very pitiable situation of civil servant in Kogi. Today in my state we live in perilous time.

“The unfortunate incident of a civil servant who killed himself, upon receiving information that his wife gave birth to triplets because he has not been paid for 11 months and another civil servant cried because he couldn’t provide N3,000 to pay for his sick child’s medical bill, who unfortunately died.

“These are just two out of hundred incidents in Kogi, and as representatives of the people, we cannot keep quiet when such things are happening in one of the 36 states of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. If we take Kogi out of Nigeria, there can never be a Nigeria,” he said.

He urged the president of the Senate to draw the attention of ‎President Muhammadu Buhari to the matter for appropriate intervention.

The president of the senate Dr Bukola Saraki noted Melaye’s point and promised to look into the matter.

However, the breakdown according to Melaye, shows that deputy president of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu donated 100 bags of rice to Kogi workers while the Senate leader, Ahmed Lawan donated 30 bags of rice.

Others include, Senators Philip Aduda (30 bags of rice), Tayo Alasoadura (20 bags of rice), Obinna Ogba (20 bags of rice), Ibn Na’Allah (20 bags of rice), Ibrahim Gobir (50 bags of rice) Atai Aidoko Ali (70 bags of rice) and Peter Nwaoboshi.

Also donated bags of rice include, Senators Umaru Kurfi (20 bags), Adamu Aliero (50 bags), Danjuma Goje (50 bags), Bayero Nafada (30 bags), Sam Anyanwu (20 bags), Buruji Kashamu (50 bags), Laa Danjuma (15 bags), Rose Oko (20 bags) and Fatima Raji Rasaki (10 bags).

Others are, Senators Suleiman Adokwe (10 bags), Ben Bruce (10 bags) Jerry Oseni (20 bags), Isa Shuaibu (40 bags), Ahmed Ogembe (30 bags), Albert Bassey (20 bags), Mustapha Bukar (20 bags), Yusuf A. Yusuf (15 bags) and Buka Kaka Bashir (20 bags).

NAIJ.com had reported that the leadership of the organised labour in Kogi state appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene over the issue of non-payment of salaries by the state government.

According to the workers, the issue has resulted to the deaths of many workers in the state.

