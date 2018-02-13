Home | News | General | 2019: Pandemonium as Sule Lamido’s campaign rally is allegedly invaded by thugs after presidential candidate attacked Buhari administration

- Alhaji Sule Lamido’s campaign rally was reportedly attacked by thugs on Wednesday, after the PDP presidential hopeful delivered a blistering speech against the Buhari administration

- The thugs allegedly invaded the event brandishing various weapons and injuring Lamido’s supporters who had gathered to hear the former governor speak

- Before the alleged attack, Lamido had blasted Buhari for his poor handling of the country and stated that the APC was persecuting PDP members

A campaign rally of Alhaji Sule Lamido, former Jigawa Governor and presidential hopeful on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was attacked by thugs on Wednesday, October 25, The Sun reports.

The mayhem reportedly began when Lamido decided to address his supporters after inspecting his campaign office in Kaduna.

NAIJ.com gathers that hoodlums allegedly descended on the gathering just after the former governor blasted the Buhari administration for its poor handling of the country.

The thugs reportedly came in brandishing various weapons, and inflicted harm on Lamido’s supporters.

As the attack unfolded, journalists reportedly took to their heels, while dignitaries tried to notify the relevant security agencies about the incident.

During his blistering speech against Buhari, Lamido had stated: “When there is peace in Nigeria there will be development and growth; when there is stability, people can invest.

“Today there is instability in Nigeria because our chemistry cannot blend. We are busy maligning each other, dehumanizing each other and abusing each other.

“Nigerian government will mock you if you complain. If I am wailing my people will say, Sule what is your problem? This is the only government that people have been mocked for expressing their opinion.

“We have been demonised because of our opinion. We will not succumb, because this is our country. We shall revive Nigeria.

“Today, they have turned Nigeria to a theatre. People have been demonized and mocked; so, I am telling you the youths, the future is yours.

“I will not tolerate any youth smoking marijuana, brandishing swords or cutlasses or any weapons.

“Today Nigeria is basically gone because our chemistry is not blending. There is so much hate and demonisation and persecution such that you are only accepted as a Nigerian if you are in APC.

“If you are in PDP, they see you as dirty, a rouge, thief and Boko Haram and yet, the APC government is a creation of PDP because it was conceived by some of our men. Minus PDP, APC couldn’t have been in power.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that Sule Lamido, the former governor of Jigawa state wrote to members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), informing them of his decision to fly the party's flag in the next presidential election.

In the letter, the former governor stated that all the party needs to reposition the country was to take over power in 2019 and bring it back to its path of recovery.

