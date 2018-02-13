Home | News | General | StartZone empowers girl-child on technology skills

By Kelechukwu Iruoma

STARTZONE, a leading innovation hub, recently held a one-day ‘Girls meet-up programme with theme, Tech Queens of Tomorrow, designed to initiate discussions about technology and encourage female teenagers to be passionate about it, and leverage it as a platform to achieve their future dreams.

The programme which brought together young girls in secondary schools in Lagos, tries to proffer tech-driven solutions to some of the challenges affecting the girl-child and bring hands-on tech-related skills by helping them move to the high-tech skill/high-pay segment and become high-achieving tech women and leaders in the society.

According to the programme manager, Startzone, Miss Titilope Oni, the meetup has the objective of establishing a solid foundation for young girls to be major drivers of tech innovation in Nigeria in the nearest future. She said, “The programme aims to be an eye-opener for these young girls on various ways they can use technology to improve their lives and immediate environment.”

She added that her organisation is always at the forefront of innovation and the Girl Meets Tech programme is focused on empowering females to leverage technology for their benefit.

“StartZone is setting the pace in Nigeria’s tech ecosystem by giving females the same opportunities extended their male counterparts. The first edition of the Girl Meets Tech programme focused on female entrepreneurs and professionals. They were educated on how they could leverage technology to drive their businesses and jobs.

“This edition of Girl Meets Tech meetup focuses on young girls from secondary schools in Lagos and aims to enlighten them on why technology matters to them. It is also an avenue to instill in them the desire to pursue a career in tech-related fields,” Oni stressed.

The programme manager believes the Nigerian girl-child has the potential to be a tech solution provider if given the right knowledge and resources, adding that Startzone has established the programme to support this course.

At the event which was supported by Promasidor (Cowbell), De-TFC Limited and Wilson Juice, the participants had the opportunity to be mentored by a team of facilitators who are tech experts in their fields.

