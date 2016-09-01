Home | News | General | PDP stakeholders laud Delta govt over DLTC

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

PEOPLES Democratic Party, PDP, stakeholders in Ika South Local Government Area, Delta State, have applauded the state government for taking a pro-active measure aimed at resuscitating the hitherto ailing Delta Line Transport Company, DLTC, through the partial privatization of the company

On the platform of “Bridge Builders”, the stakeholders said the decision of the state government to partner with God Is Good Motors, a reputable transport company, in repositioning Delta Line for enhanced productivity is quite germane, “considering the fact that the company has not done well despite government’s huge investment in it.

The Convener of Bridge Builders, Mr. Peter Idion, spoke during an enlarged meeting of members across all the political wards in the area.

According to Idion, who was joined by the Chairman of Bridge Builders, Chuks Emuebie, government had no business running a transport company. He noted that Delta Line had over the years faced serious challenges resulting in outright decline of its service delivery due to poor management, poor work ethics and personal aggrandizement.

The duo disclosed that the state government had intermittently invested millions of naira to salvage the company, pointing out that a few years ago, 200 buses were procured for the company, “but unfortunately, most of them have either disappeared or are in state of disrepair.”

