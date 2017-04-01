Home | News | General | Rivers govt decries destruction of facilities

By Davies Iheamnachor

Rivers State Government has expressed displeasure over the destruction of its facilities by unidentified persons in some communities of the state.

The Commissioner for Water Resources and Rural Development, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku, disclosed this yesterday, while flagging off the rehabilitation of some water projects in the state.

Speaking at Edoha community in Ahoada East Local Government Area, Ebeku frowned at the extent of damage and vandalization of water facilities in the area by hoodlums.

He noted that it is important for communities to partner the government in the rehabilitation process and also take ownership of the infrastructure to forestall future destruction after completion.

He disclosed that provision of potable water to communities of the state is a top priority to the government, adding that the vision propelled the rehabilitation of existing water schemes across the state as well as building modern water infrastructure.

He however, said that the governor has decided to partner World Bank, European Union, African Development Bank and UNICEF to deliver safe water to the people of the state.

Meanwhile, Eze Igbu Upata III, Eze Dr. Felix Otuwarikpo Otuwarikpo, lauded the state government for its decision to rehabilitate the water schemes in Ahoada and other parts of the state.

Otuwarikpo promised that he would ensure that facilities in his area are protected and preserved from vandals, even as he appealed that the water schemes should be extended to more communities within the area.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General