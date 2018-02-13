Home | News | General | 2019: Oshimili South youths urge Azinge to run for DTHA

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, a political pressure group, Oshimili South Youth Movement, OSYM, has called on Delta State Commissioner for Health, Dr Nicolas Azinge to run for a seat in Delta State House of Assembly, representing Oshimili South Local Government Area, based on his pedigree.

The group in a communiqué by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Adolf Modunkwu, at the end of its meeting in Asaba noted that Oshimili South needs a well-focused, vibrant and dedicated personality to represent the area at the state Assembly in 2019.

“We resolved that Oshimili South needs a personality who is focused, vibrant and dedicated like Dr Azinge, a medical doctor who has been tested and loved by the entire Asaba Kingdom to continue the vibrancy laid by Hon. Owusanya so that Oshimili South voice will not be undermined.

“We are by this communiqué, calling on Dr. Azinge to indicate interest and come to represent us at the state House of Assembly for better representation in 2019.”

