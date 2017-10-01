Home | News | General | Every nation needs creative mind to move forward -Jeff Ewing

By Dayo Adesulu

MASTER Isokpan Elliot Osaivbie, of the Uniben Demonstration Secondary School, Ugbowo Campus, Benin and Nwadike Chizoba, of the Redeemed People’s Academy, Jos, Plateau State have been adjudged winners at the NNPC/Chevron Joint Venture National Art Competition for Nigerian Secondary Schools Students.

Convocation: From left: Prof. Ayandiji Daniel Aina, V-C, Caleb University, Best graduating student, Elizabeth Nejo and Prof. Peter Okebukola during the Varsity’s seventh convocation in Lagos.

In the 2017 edition held at the Muson Centre, Lagos, Osaivbie won the senior category, while Chizoba won the junior category. They were awarded scholarships throughout their secondary school education. Consequently, the duo will receive scholarship of N100,000 each year until they finish their secondary education. The second and third place winners in both categories will receive N65,000 each every year for their performance.

Speaking at the Art Exhibition and prize-giving ceremony, the Chairman/Managing Director, Chevron Nigeria Mid-Africa Business Unit, Mr. Jeff Ewing, described Art as means of self expression. He said: “Art is a delightful means of self expression, a window into the human mind.” According to him, Art grants us access to abstract expressions of human thoughts impressed upon canvas and various forms of art, adding that it helps in mental, physical and creative language development of children.

Ewing who spoke through the general manager, policy, government and public affairs, Mr. Esinmase Brikinn, said the more we encourage the young students to recreate their beautiful and thought-provoking imaginations in a visible form, the more they grow to become problem- solvers for our society. “Problem-solving requires creative thinking,” he added.

Explaining the reason for the event themed The Nigerian Spirit, Ewing disclosed that it was because every nation needs creative minds to continually move forward and break boundaries. He noted that the theme would assist to stimulate the creative and problem-solving goldmine in the Nigerian kid-artists, adding that for our nation to move forward, we need the minds of our children to be stretched to the point where they would begin to undertake challenges as champions.

Ewing who expressed satisfaction with the strides that past winners of the contest were making in their respective endeavours, added that many of them are presently studying arts-related courses in various schools within and outside the country.

He said: “Through this competition, some have become more convinced about their artistic endowments and are charting a course for themselves in that line. As the years go by, the acceptance level of this competition increases and this leaves a feeling of satisfaction and fulfillment in me.

“This is evident in the number of entries and participation we get from schools each year. The satisfaction is not only present in the number of works, but also in the quality of works submitted, the quality of work we receive each year is a proof that Nigeria is a home of great talents”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General