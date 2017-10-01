Home | News | General | Bowen University Students thrown out of the Hostel after a fight

Some 300 Level students of the Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State, have been thrown out of their hostel, for engaging in a fight with some IJMB students. .

According to reports, trouble started, last night, after an IJMB student accused a 300 Level student of splashing water on her while having her bath. The victim later went to mobilize her friends and there was a shouting match, with the 300 Level students being called prostitutes.

It later degenerated into a fight, following a slap from an IJMB student. The matter was eventually reported to the hostel porter who indicted the 300 Level students and had them thrown out of the hostel by the supervisor.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General