Fani-Kayode reveals cause of fire that burnt Fayose’s car

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has claimed that Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, was the target of a “spiritual bomb”, after his official car was burnt to ashes in Lagos.

In a tweet on Thursday, Fani-Kayode stated that Fayose escaped because of the God he serves.

He wrote: “They say my brother @GovAyoFayose’s official car caught fire and burnt to ashes whilst on the Oshodi expressway in Lagos.

“If those that threw the spiritual bomb that caused the fire expected him to be in the car when it exploded then they don’t know the God that Fayose serves!”

A white Mercedes Benz G-Wagon belonging to Fayose, was on Tuesday completely burnt down on the Oshodi-Oworonshoki expressway in Lagos.

Confirming the incident, the Governor’s spokesman, Lere Olayinka said the SUV caught fire on the motion, but the Governor was not in the vehicle.

