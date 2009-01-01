Okorocha ‘attacks’ Buhari over treatment of Nigerian youths
Rochas Okorocha, Governor of Imo State, on Wednesday alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari is not carrying the youths along.
Okorocha said the current Federal Government has not done enough to recognise the youths.
The governor’s remark was contained in a statement issued by his Senior Special Adviser on Youth Affairs, Mr. Kenneth Emelu, during a one-day youth forum, organised by the National Orientation Agency, NOA, and the state government in Owerri, the state capital.
According to him, “We need a clear format of what the Federal Government can do to sustain the growth of the youths.
“The youths are not happy about what is happening in Nigeria. The youths are saying they are not being carried along in the scheme of things.
“The youths are saying that there is no welfare for them. What I am saying is that the government I represent should try to liaise with these youths so that we can have a clear idea of what the youths want.
“The Federal, state and local governments should listen to the agitations by the youths.”
