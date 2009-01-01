FG lists Fela’s house as national museum

The Ogun State Government, in conjunction with the Federal Government, has unveiled a plan to immortalise the popular Ransome-Kuti family by turning their ancestral home in Abeokuta to a museum.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, gave the indication on Wednesday when he visited the house located on NEPA Road, Isabo, Abeokuta, in company with Governor Ibikunle Amosun.

He said the museum would be known as the Heritage Museum .

The minister lauded the initiative with a pledge to partner the state government in achieving the project.

He said it would be a model for inspiration to the youth.

He said, “It is laudable in the sense that this is one of the most positive steps to actually put our rhetorics into action.

“We have always said that one of the important assets we have is our cultural heritage, our history and this project, which is going to immortalise the Ransome-Kuti family, is laudable and admirable.

“The family, as you know, represent different things to different people, whether you talk about education, emancipation, music or entertainment.

“Therefore, this attempt by the government at immortalising the family by preserving and restoring the ancestral home is very commendable.

“This is the period we are celebrating the 20th anniversary of the death of the maestro himself and I am sure this is within time, as the museum will be inaugurated very soon, probably next year.

“The emphasis of this government, whether state or federal, is that the creative industry must be turned into creative economy and this centre is going to be a good model to encourage and inspire the youth.”

Amosun promised to deliver the project soon, adding that Fela Anikulapo-Kuti’s family contributed to laying the foundation for what he called a greater Ogun State .

The governor also promised to construct museums for other illustrious sons and daughters of the state in order to preserve their heritage.

He said, “All our icons have a special place in our administration. These are the people who define us, when we go out there and say we are from Ogun State. We can’t call ourselves who we say we are without those giants who lived before us. They laid the foundation that we are all building upon.

“And, clearly, the Kuti family is one of those illustrious families that conquered the world, not only Ogun Sate or Abeokuta or Nigeria . Indeed, at times when I am away in the US and I take a cab, the music I hear is that of great Fela himself.

“Fela was far ahead of his time. For us, it will be in our interest to let people know his origin, his root.”