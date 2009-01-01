Home | News | General | PDP created the monster of corruption, they have no right to attack Buhari - Garba Shehu

- Spokesman to President Buhari, Garba Shehu has added his voice to the onging furor over Abdulrashid Maina

- According to Shehu, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has no moral right to attack the president

- He also assured that Buhari was determined to get to the bottom of the matter of the impunity of Maina's reinstatement

The Nigerian presidency has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has no moral right to level any accusations against the current government in respect to Abdulrasheed Maina.

The reinstatement of the embattled former head of the presidential team on pension reforms, despite corruption allegations cast aspersions on the integrity of Buhari's government.

On his Facebook page, Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity (SSA Media), said Maina's corruption was created by the former PDP government.

He said: “Over and over again, the President Buhari government has pointed out that the administration’s greatest problem is the mess left behind by the previous government. Maina is just one more example."

Shehu also noted that Maina was not the only a top member of the former government involved in the multibillion naira pensions scandal, but a man warmly ensconced in the bosom of power.

“Top officials in the PDP government, from sectoral heads, to those charged with responsibility for law and order received some of these billions of naira from Maina.

"We have all the transaction records and these are matters that the EFCC has been pursuing to ensure that they all have their day in court,” he alleged.

He assured Nigerians that President Buhari was determined to get to the bottom of the matter of the impunity that led to Maina’s reinstatement.

“Everything will be uncovered in due course. This just goes to show us the scale of corruption that this government is fighting. And, as we can all see, corruption keeps fighting back viciously.”

NAIJ.com earlier reported that all those involved in the reinstatement of Abdulrasheed Maina, the former chairman of the Presidential Committee on Pension Reforms, must be punished no matter how highly placed, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has demanded.

