Home | News | General | Jiji iOS app has been updated recently and is better than ever!
PDP created the monster of corruption, they have no right to attack Buhari - Garba Shehu
Sanusi reveals what restructuring of Nigeria will create in government

Jiji iOS app has been updated recently and is better than ever!



  • 4 hours 44 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Now there is one more way to enjoy online shopping on the go, as Jiji has just unveiled the updated version of its highly successful iOS app! Wondering what has changed and what the Jiji app can do for you? Find out right now!

What is the Jiji app?

The Jiji iOS app is a completely free app designed by Jiji, Nigeria’s leading online marketplace.

For years, Jiji has helped millions of Nigerians to find their dream products and goods at super low prices and sell their old stuff for maximum profit.

Now you can do all of this by just taking your phone out of the pocket and making a few clicks - all thanks to the newly released Jiji app.

What can you do with the Jiji app?

The free Jiji iOS app allows you to do everything you’re doing in the desktop version and even more. Here is what you can get if you use the Jiji app:

  • Detailed ad view with all of the necessary details, photos, and seller’s contact information.
Jiji iOS app has been updated recently and is better than ever!
  • Call or Chat with the seller - find out everything you need to know about the product in just a couple of minutes.
Jiji iOS app has been updated recently and is better than ever!
  • Favorites - never lose the ads you’re interested in by simply adding them to your favorites list.
Jiji iOS app has been updated recently and is better than ever!
  • Saved search - view all of your recent searches and get back to the search pages you’ve browsed before.
Jiji iOS app has been updated recently and is better than ever!

Post ads with just a few clicks and access the detailed statistics regarding your ad, including the number of ad views, phone views, and chat requests.

Jiji iOS app has been updated recently and is better than ever!

What are the new Jiji app features?

In addition to the variety of useful features the Jiji iOS app had before, there are dozens of brand new features that will help you get even more out of Jiji’s amazing services! Here are the most essential ones:

  • Follow search results, categories, and users to instantly access the Jiji pages most relevant to your needs. Never miss an opportunity to buy a product again!
Jiji iOS app has been updated recently and is better than ever!
  • Get notifications when a new ad from the category or user you’re following is posted and be the first one to know about the latest deals!
Jiji iOS app has been updated recently and is better than ever!
  • See popular search suggestions and save time on typing in your requests.
Jiji iOS app has been updated recently and is better than ever!

Use search filters to quickly narrow down your search according to the features, price, manufacture year, location, and other parameters.

Jiji iOS app has been updated recently and is better than ever!
  • New seller features: now you can not only sell on Jiji as an individual, but also use the Jiji app to register as a business owner and improve the online visibility of your business, attract new customers, and achieve a new level of success!

Now that the free Jiji iOS app is better than ever, you simply must install and try it to experience an online shopping with Jiji the way it should be in 2017!

Source: Naij.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Jiji iOS app has been updated recently and is better than ever!
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 Displaying 1 - 100 of 470