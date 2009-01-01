Home | News | General | Jiji iOS app has been updated recently and is better than ever!

Now there is one more way to enjoy online shopping on the go, as Jiji has just unveiled the updated version of its highly successful iOS app! Wondering what has changed and what the Jiji app can do for you? Find out right now!

What is the Jiji app?

The Jiji iOS app is a completely free app designed by Jiji, Nigeria’s leading online marketplace.

For years, Jiji has helped millions of Nigerians to find their dream products and goods at super low prices and sell their old stuff for maximum profit.

Now you can do all of this by just taking your phone out of the pocket and making a few clicks - all thanks to the newly released Jiji app.

What can you do with the Jiji app?

The free Jiji iOS app allows you to do everything you’re doing in the desktop version and even more. Here is what you can get if you use the Jiji app:

Detailed ad view with all of the necessary details, photos, and seller’s contact information.

Call or Chat with the seller - find out everything you need to know about the product in just a couple of minutes.

Favorites - never lose the ads you’re interested in by simply adding them to your favorites list.

Saved search - view all of your recent searches and get back to the search pages you’ve browsed before.

Post ads with just a few clicks and access the detailed statistics regarding your ad, including the number of ad views, phone views, and chat requests.

What are the new Jiji app features?

In addition to the variety of useful features the Jiji iOS app had before, there are dozens of brand new features that will help you get even more out of Jiji’s amazing services! Here are the most essential ones:

Follow search results, categories, and users to instantly access the Jiji pages most relevant to your needs. Never miss an opportunity to buy a product again!

Get notifications when a new ad from the category or user you’re following is posted and be the first one to know about the latest deals!

See popular search suggestions and save time on typing in your requests.

Use search filters to quickly narrow down your search according to the features, price, manufacture year, location, and other parameters.

New seller features: now you can not only sell on Jiji as an individual, but also use the Jiji app to register as a business owner and improve the online visibility of your business, attract new customers, and achieve a new level of success!

Now that the free Jiji iOS app is better than ever, you simply must install and try it to experience an online shopping with Jiji the way it should be in 2017!

Source: Naij.com

