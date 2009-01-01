Home | News | General | Sanusi reveals what restructuring of Nigeria will create in government

- Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, the Emir of Kano, said there was a need for immediate dialogue on the clamoured restructuring of the country

- Emir Sanusi said the country cannot continue to live in denial of the need for restructuring

- He also said it would help the country to reduce the size of government and build a better economy

Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, the Emir of Kano, on Wednesday, October 25, said intelligent debate on restructuring must start to end ethnic agitations across Nigeria.

Speaking at the Union Bank’s centenary event in Lagos state, the Emir Sanusi said there is need for federal government to interact and bring lasting peace in the country.

Punch reports that the Emir said the current constitution which states the country must have governors and deputies in all the 36 states, president and vice president, ministers from every state, over 109 senators and over 360 House of representatives, 774 local chairmen are not sustainable.

Emir Sanusi lamented that a system where huge public revenue is spent annually on public servants should be discontinued.

According to him, “In each local government, you have 10 councillors and speakers and several special advisers and you are surprised that you have not been able to pay workers’ salaries and wages? And we are saying we are going to build an economy that will take care of our people. We have failed to bring economy to the earth.’’

The Emir who spoke on, ‘’No peace, no prosperity,’’ said restructuring would help the country to reduce the size of government and build a better economy.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that Reverend Christian Ekong, the archbishop and national president of the Lutheran Church of Nigeria, advised President Buhari's government not to toy with the issue of restructuring currently being canvassed by a cross section of Nigerians.

Reverend Ekong on Wednesday, October 25, said the restructuring remains the only hope for Nigeria.

