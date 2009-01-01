Home | News | General | Anambra elections: GEJ sold me out to Obi/Obiano - Nwoye cries out

- Tony Nwoye, the APC candidate for the upcoming Anambra gubernatorial election, has accused Goodluck Jonathan of selling him out to Peter Obi in 2013

- He stated that he lost the election because GEJ threw his weight behind the former governor who in turn gave his support to the current governor, Willie Obiano

- Nwoye further admitted that APGA was a tough party to beat; but expressed confidence that he would accomplish the difficult feat

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has been accused by Tony Nwoye, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the upcoming Anambra governorship election, of selling him out to Governor Willie Obiano during the state’s 2013 governorship election.

Nwoye made his allegations during an interview session on a Channels TV programme, Politics Today.

He said: “Jonathan sold me out, which he later apologised anyway.

“I lost the election before, because the then President Jonathan gave all the support to them – to Peter Obi who installed Obiano; and that was why they kept me in court.

“His men assisted people that I contested primaries with, and they kept me in court; I only campaigned for less than 10 days.”

However, Nwoye admitted that it would be a difficult task to defeat the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the upcoming election.

Despite this though, the APC candidate declared that he would defeat APGA.

In his words: “APGA is afraid of me, that is why they have been manufacturing propaganda. APGA is a strong party to beat but we believe that when we get the support of my people, we are going to beat them.”

He further disclosed that Andy Uba was aggrieved over the fact that he did not emerge as the party’s candidate, and had refused to take his calls since then.

He stated: “Nobody is aggrieved, the only person who is aggrieved is Dr Andy Uba. He was my then boss; he is the only person that was aggrieved, he is still aggrieved.

“I went severally (to meet with him), he refused to see me; I made phone calls, he refused to see me. What would you want me to do?”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra state, Honourable Tony Nwoye, met with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

President Buhari who met with the Nwoye at the State House on Friday, October 13, promised to rally support for him ahead of the November gubernatorial election in Anambra.

