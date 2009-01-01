Home | News | General | Buhari silent 2 days after receiving report on Maina’s reinstatement

- President Muhammadu Buhari is yet to announce his response after receiving a report on the controversial reinstatement of Maina

- The report was submitted to the president’s office on Monday, October 23

- The reinstatement is said to be a plot apparently masterminded by the Attorney General, Abubakar Malami and the Interior Minister, Abdurahman Dambazau

Days after receiving a report on the controversial reinstatement of Abdulrsheed Maina, the former civil servant wanted for alleged corruption, President Muhammadu Buhari is yet to announce his response.

Following the directives of the Buhari the report was submitted to the president’s office on Monday, October 23, few hours after Winifred Oyo-Ita, Nigeria's Head of Service was instructed to do so.

However, two days after, the president is yet to respond and make a decision in response to the scandal that engulfed his administration.

When contacted on Tuesday night, Femi Adesina, special adviser on media to the president, simply said: “No comment on this issue for now,” Premium Times reports.

The reinstatement is said to be a plot apparently masterminded by the Attorney General, Abubakar Malami and the Interior Minister, Abdurahman Dambazau.

However, the Senate and the House of Representatives have launched separate investigations, and lawmakers have called for sanctions against those responsible.

NAIJ.com had earlier reported that all those involved in the reinstatement of Abdulrasheed Maina the former chairman of the Presidential Committee on Pension Reforms, must be punished no matter how highly placed, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has demanded.

The Nation reports that the call for the sanction came from the national publicity secretary of the party, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, who spoke with journalists at the APC secretariat.

