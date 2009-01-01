Home | News | General | What Super Eagles promised us – Argentina FA boss
What Super Eagles promised us – Argentina FA boss



The President of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), Claudio Tapia, has revealed that Nigeria promised to field their best players, when both countries face each other in a friendly game on November 14.

The Super Eagles travel to Russia for the match, four days after their 2018 World Cup qualifier against Algeria in Algiers. However, the game is meaningless, as they have already qualified for the tournament.

Nigeria coach, Gernot Rohr, has already hinted that he won’t field his top stars against the North Africans.

He is however expected to recall his big names, when they take on Argentina.

“We (Argentina) are looking forward to the game, Nigeria are going to line up their top stars as agreed, so hopefully the game will be a classic. At the end of it all both teams will be better off regarding preparations for the World Cup,” Tapia told media in Argentina.

