APC Moves National Convention To 2018

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its much anticipated mid-term national convention until the first quarter of 2018.

This development was confirmed by its Ntional Publicity Secretary, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, while speaking to journalists on Wednesday in Abuja.

He, however, said the meetings of the party’s National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) would hold as planned next week.

“I can tell you that the convention is not going to take place until the first quarter of next year. There will not be any implosion or explosion because we are not going to invite Boko Haram to the convention.

“Let me emphasise that we have not decided on the date of the convention because we have to hold NEC meeting that will agree on a date and agenda for the convention,” Abdullahi said.

The ruling party had been postponing the conduct of its convention since the March 24, 2016 NEC meeting, where it was resolved that the party’s constitution should be amended.

Though no reason was given for this resolution, it is understood that it might not be unconnected to the party’s funding challenge and the fear that the convention might be used to effect an “unexpected leadership change” in the ruling party.

