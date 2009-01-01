Home | News | General | Maina: Fani-Kayode reacts to presidency’s claim

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode on Thursday reacted to claim by the Presidency that ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s loyalists were responsible for the reinstatement of embattled ex-Chairman of the defunct Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, into the Federal civil service.

Fani-Kayode described the statement credited to President Muhammadu Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu as “asinine and childish.”

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chieftain also faulted the decision of the Buhari-led government to borrow $5.5m to service debt by Jonathan.

In a tweet via his twitter handle, Fani-Kayode wrote: “The assertion that @GEJonathan’s loyalists influenced the return of Maina to Nigeria and that the reason that @MBuhari needs to borrow $5.5 million USD is to service @GEJonathan’s debts are asinine and childish. @GarShehu and @HMKemiAdeosun are almost as bad as Liar Muhammed.”

Shehu had alleged that some influential government officials loyal to Jonathan were responsible for the reinstatement of the embattled ex-Pension Chairman into the Federal civil service.

