3 billion dollar loan is for refinancing the legacy debts of Jonathan's government - Adeosun

- Nigeria's finance minister, Kemi Adeosun opens up on the recent $3 billion loan request made by the federal government

- The minister of finance said $3 billion of $5.5 billion loan is to refinance the loan taken by the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan

- According to the minister the proposed $5.5 billion loan was made up of two components

Kemi Adeosun, the finance minister, has said more than half of the recent loan request by the federal government was to refinance loans taken by former President Goodluck Jonathan's administration.

NAIJ.com gathered that Adeosun, in a statement by her office, said $3 billion of that loan is to refinance the loan by the immediate past administration.

Read the full statement by the finance ministry in a series of tweets below:

