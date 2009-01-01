Home | News | General | Every evil plan against you will not succeed - Nigerians jubilate as Fayose escapes death after governor's G-Wagon mysteriously catches fire

Nigerians have reacted to the news of Governor Fayose's burnt G-Wagon on the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, Lagos state.

They expressed joy that the Ekiti state governor was not involved in the accident.

"Thank God for saving him. The bible says they shall gather in 1 way and go in 7 ways. God power if bigger than them.You are the outspoken man," Chidiadi Samuel wrote on Facebook.

On his part, Adeboye John wrote that: "Every evil plan against you will not prevail in as much you have God on your side, ride on my Governor. Your enemies shall be put to shame at the end in Jesus name amen, and no weapon fashioned against you shall prosper and every tongue raising against in judgement shall be condemned"

In his reaction, Femi Fani-Kayode, former minister of Aviation tweeted:

"They say my brother @GovAyoFayose's official car caught fire and burnt to ashes whilst on the Oshodi expressway in Lagos. If those that threw the spiritual bomb that caused the fire expected him to be in the car when it exploded then they don't know the God that Fayose serves!"

Below are some comments in which Nigerians expressed their joy.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose lost one of his choice cars as his white Mercedes Benz G-Wagon was completely burnt down in Lagos on Wednesday, October 24.

Lere Olayinka, Governor Fayose's spokesperson who confirmed the incident said the SUV caught fire on the motion but the governor was not in the vehicle.

Source: Naij.com

