Former Kano governor Ibrahim Shekarau declares plan to run for presidency in 2019

- A former minister of education, Ibrahim Shekarau, has declared that he will be running for the presidential election in 2019

- Shekarau is said to have sent out letters of notification to various stakeholders in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

- He has also informed various leaders including religious and political leaders of his plan

A former minister of education, Ibrahim Shekarau, has declared his ambition to contest in the 2019 presidential election.

Shekarau on Wednesday, October 25, informed members and all relevant stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of his plans to run for presidency come 2019.

Confirming this new development, the spokesperson to the former minister, Sule Ya'u said his principal had already sent out letter of notification to the party.

Ya'u said Shekarau, a former governor of Kano state has also notified relevant elders, community leaders, opinion, religious leaders and political association of his plan for the forthcoming election.

He said: "Malam Shekarau deliberately refused to make his ambition public because he does not want the relevant stakeholders to read it for the first time on the pages of newspapers. He first notified them before making it public. He is now making necessary consultations."

NAIJ.com gathered that in one of the letters which Shekarau sent to his political associate Hassan Indabawa, the former minister said there had been various calls placed to him from associates on his need to contest for 2019 election.

He said the calls began rolling in soon after the 2015 election that saw the ousting of former president Goodluck Jonathan of the PDP.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that the former governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido had also declared his plan to run for presidency in 2019.

However, Lamido's campaign rally was reportedly attack by thugs on Wednesday after he delivered a speech against the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari.

It was gathered that the thugs allegedly invaded the event with various weapons, injuring many of Lamido's supporters.

