8 soldiers dead, several missing as Boko Haram terrorists attack military camp in Yobe state

Members of the extremist group, Boko Haram, stormed a military base in in Sasawa town of Damaturu local government area in Yobe state on Tuesday, October 24.

Channels TV reports that a top security source who begged to be anonymous said that 8 soldiers including an officer and a civilian were killed in the attack.

The source said: “I can authoritatively confirm to you that there was an attack at dawn yesterday at Sasawa and eight military personnel, including an officer as well as a civilian, were killed during the raid.

“The insurgents overran the military base having come with seven gun trucks and took the soldiers on guard unawares.”

Several soldiers are still missing after the attack according to the report by the terrorists.

The spokesman for 3 Division, Nigerian Army base in Damaturu, Colonel Kayode Ogunsanya, also confirmed the attack, claiming that some members of the Boko Haram also lost their lives in the attack.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that the troops of the Nigerian army recorded a major success against Boko Haram insurgents in parts of Borno state.

The success was recorded by the troops on Tuesday, October 24, 2017 in what the army described as one of the best in the outing of troops of 3 Battalion, 22 Brigade of the Operation Lafiya Dole.

Source: Naij.com

