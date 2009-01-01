Home | News | General | You are biased in your anti-corruption campaign - Arewa youths accuse Buhari

- The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of being biased in his anti-corruption campaign

- Highlighting the case of the former governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa, the president of the forum, Yerima Shettima, stated that the presdent was employing ‘selective justice’ in his campaign

- Shettima called for an immediate correction in the investigative processes, in the spirit of fair play

President Muhammadu Buhari has been accused by the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), of employing ‘selective justice’ in his anti-corruption campaign, Vanguard reports.

The accusation was made by the president of the forum, Alhaji Yerima Shettima.

READ ALSO: IGP Idris purchased 2 Prado jeeps for Aisha Buhari - Misau

NAIJ.com gathers that Shettima highlighted the case of former National Security Officer, Sambo Dasuki, and former governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa; and wondered why the president was not going after other individuals who were also accused of receiving money.

He stated: “There seems to be concerted efforts to turn the tables against Dr. Bafarawa.

“To single him out for trial amounts to selective justice, which is harmful to democracy and the Rule of Law.

“Records at the disposal of our forum indicate that while the five other politicians have no evidence of whether they disbursed the monies given to them during the campaigns as promised or not, Bafarawa did pay all the stakeholders he was assigned to pay, through electronic funds transfer.

“Instead of pocketing the money for personal gains, Bafarawa decided to pay up as appropriate and even made voluntary additional contribution of N200,000 from his private savings.”

In the spirit of fair play, Shettima called for an immediate correction in the processes, as he noted that Bafarawa is not being subjected to “established procedures of investigation, thereby making the agencies in charge of the case vulnerable to selective justice.”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

In a related development, NAIJ.com previously reported that the national president of the Arewa Youth Forum (AYF), Alhaji Gambo Gujungu, said that the anti-corruption war of President Muhammadu Buhari was losing steam.

In an interview, Gujungu stated that although President Buhari started the war well, he is now failing in the battles.

Buhari is the general overseer of corruption - on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Source: Naij.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General